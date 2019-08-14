An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly attacked a woman for reporting his past abuse.
Sage Knowles, 46, drove a woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in June. According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim had broken ribs, a lacerated liver and a bruised lung.
The victim told a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy Knowles had just been released from jail for a previous battery case. The victim said Knowles was angry with her for reporting him. The two were in a car together with the victim driving when Knowles reportedly started punching the victim.
The victim said a blow to the stomach knocked the wind out of her. Knowles then grabbed the victim by the hair and hit her head against the steering wheel. The victim said Knowles told her he would kill her and that she needed to die.
The two fought for control of the car, with the victim attempting to slow down and exit. When she did manage to park the car and exit. Knowles reportedly followed and threw the victim to the ground.
Knowles then told the victim to get back in the car and drive. She told him she couldn't because of her injuries. According to the affidavit, the victim said she was struggling to breathe.
Knowles began driving, with the victim asking him to take her to the hospital. Knowles refused, she said, because he was afraid she would report him again. She said Knowles took her to the hospital 90 minutes after he attacked her.
Knowles was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A warrant for his arrest was issued in July, and he was arrested Wednesday. His bail was set at $25,000. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in Bonneville County Courthouse.