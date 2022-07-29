An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly went to the home of a friend and shot at him.
Bruce Christopher Murray, 56, reportedly admitted to possessing the gun, but not to shooting at the victim, according to the probable cause affidavit. The affidavit also states he changed his story multiple times.
Murray first went to the victim's home sometime between 6 and 7 p.m. Wednesday with a basket of his belongings. He reportedly asked to stay with the victim's family, telling them someone was out to kill him and he did not want to stay home.
The victim and Murray later went to Murray's home to pick up his dog, according to the affidavit. They also reportedly tried to buy ammunition, but did not find a place selling late at night.
The victim told police that sometime before arriving at Murray's house, Murray told him there were people there and that he was going to shoot them because they wanted payment for money he owed.
The victim said that he got a bad feeling after Murray entered the residence and decided to return home without Murray.
Murray later arrived at the victim's house and was reportedly upset the victim had left him behind.
During the ensuing argument, Murray reportedly pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to shoot him.
The victim told police there was a struggle over the gun. He said he forced Murray to point the gun at the ground, and that Murray fired one shot, missing the victim's foot.
Both Murray and the victim went outside after the fight, and Murray appeared to leave the residence. The victim returned indoors, then heard Murray knocking on the door. He then called 911 around 11:50 p.m., telling police he was afraid Murray would shoot him.
A woman at the residence corroborated the victim's explanation of events. She said that after the gun was shot she ran to the room where her children were sleeping and blocked the door.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers found bullet fragments and damage to the kitchen floor that matched the victim's description of events.
Murray was found at 11:15 a.m. Thursday. He told police the victim had threatened him with a gun and that he took the gun after a struggle and left the property.
Murray has previously been convicted of trafficking heroin in Bingham County, meaning he was not legally allowed to have a gun.
Murray was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both punishable with up to five years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Murray and the victim. His bond was set at $250,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 10 in Bonneville County Court.