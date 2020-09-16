An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to a report he was pouring gasoline on a vehicle and threatening to light it on fire.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lance Dalton, 37, also attempted to hit a man leaning against a trailer by reversing his own car into it.
The affidavit also states sheriff's deputies found video of the incident evidence. It states Dalton can be seen repeatedly looking into his side-view mirror to see where the victim was.
Dalton left the scene, and was later located and arrested.
The victim said Dalton had come to his residence to pick up some property with a woman, Cassaundra Taylor, 26. Dalton had previously lived at the victim's residence but was kicked out due to conflicts with other residents.
The victim told Dalton he had five minutes before he had to leave for work, and that he would not allow Dalton to be on the property alone.
Dalton was agitated by the short time limit and began throwing items. He then began pouring gas onto the victim's car and threatened to burn it, leading the victim to call Bonneville County Dispatch.
Dalton entered his van while the victim called dispatch and attempted to hit him. The victim provided security footage that showed Dalton looked before backing up. Dalton hit the trailer twice, causing the trailer to hit the victim, who fell.
The deputy who wrote the affidavit reported the victim was limping when interviewed by law enforcement. His ankle appeared to be swollen. The victim also estimated that the damage caused to the trailer and other items was about $600.
As deputies interviewed the victim, an Idaho State Police trooper located Dalton. He admitted to backing into the trailer but claimed the victim was not near it. When asked about the victim's injury, he claimed it had happened while the victim was in the woods cutting firewood.
Taylor told deputies Dalton had been angry when at the victim's residence, but also denied he had been near the trailer when Dalton hit it.
A K-9 officer indicated it detected drugs from Dalton's van. Deputies found a marijuana pipe and methamphetamine, both of which Taylor said belonged to her. A small amount of white powder was found in the pocket of a vest Dalton had been seen wearing in the video.
Dalton was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Taylor was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Dalton also had a warrant for failure to appear for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.
Dalton's bond was set at $65,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.