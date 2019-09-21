An Idaho Falls man was arrested last week after he attempted to meet with a woman he was reportedly stalking with a loaded gun.
According to an Idaho Falls Police report, Marty Morrow, 41, had asked to meet with the victim in the parking lot of a store on 17th Street. Officers boxed in his car with their own vehicles to stop him from fleeing.
One of the officers reported that Morrow began moving in the car and refused orders to exit the car, reaching for something on the floor. After police pulled him out of the car, an officer found a loaded .45 caliber pistol under the driver’s seat.
The arrest followed a year of harassing messages and stalking by Morrow. According to a police report, the victim, Idaho Army National Guard Counselor Melanie Fowers, was Morrow’s former therapist.
The Post Register does not typically name victims in criminal cases. Fowers asked that her name be used, however, because Morrow had contacted people while posing as her with a fake Facebook profile and email accounts.
“For the past year I have been stalked by a certain man who is now facing prison time,” Fowers wrote in a Facebook post. “This man, a felon, has come to my work, and home, threatened my family and friends, and created FB profiles and emails under me, pretending to be me while forwarding my home address to criminals and other individuals. If you or anyone you know has received an email or FB message from me, it is most assuredly not me and please disregard.”
Morrow was arrested in July after he reportedly broke Fowers’ window by throwing a can of peas through it. He was charged with second-degree stalking and malicious injury to property, misdemeanors punishable with up to a year in jail. A no-contact order was issued in the case.
On Sept. 3, Fowers received multiple bizarre text messages from a man claiming to be a former client.
The messenger first texted that he did not know who Morrow was, then said he did.
”He was thinking we where(sic) friends I never was that punks(sic) friend,” the messenger wrote. “He always talked about u(sic) like he was in love with you. I’m the one who got him beleaving(sic) you were out to get him. He’s down and your(sic) helping me get that basterd(sic). “
The messenger then asked Fowers to meet her at a cemetery. She refused, and he asked to meet her at a store parking lot instead.
Fowers told police she received a call from the number shortly after the text messages were sent. The caller cursed at her. She told the officer she was “a hundred percent sure” the caller was Morrow.
Over the next week-and-a-half, Fowers and her friends received multiple calls from various phone numbers. Several of those numbers were traced back to Morrow when police examined his phone after his arrest. In one message, he indicated he was watching Fowers at her home.
Morrow was charged with first-degree stalking, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $100,000. A no-contact order was issued in the case.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.