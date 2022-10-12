Donovan Helsing

Helsing

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized.

The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.

