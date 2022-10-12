An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized.
The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center early Saturday, where hospital staff said the victim was slipping in and out of consciousness.
A doctor told law enforcement the victim's eye socket was broken. A deputy wrote that he had a visible black eye and dried blood on his face.
Two witnesses identified Helsing as the attacker. One of the witnesses, a friend of the victim, said they tried to intervene after Helsing punched the victim. They said Helsing and two other men began hitting him.
Helsing and the two unidentified men then reportedly put the unconscious victim into a truck.
One of the witnesses showed the deputy a picture Helsing had posted showing the victim unconscious. The photo reportedly appeared to have been taken inside the truck.
"This is what happens when you lay your hands on my cousin one hit out cold," the caption to the photo said.
The deputy located Helsing, who reportedly admitted to punching the victim, claiming the victim was walking toward him. He denied hitting the victim's friend.
Helsing was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between Helsing and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 25 in Bonneville County Court.
