A Blackfoot man was arrested in Idaho Falls on Friday after he reportedly broke into a man’s house and attacked him.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim fired a gun at Ruben Hernandez, 30, and missed. Hernandez then charged at the victim, took the gun, and hit him multiple times.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer responded after a 911 caller reported hearing someone kick a door in, then a gunshot. When the officer arrived, he found the victim in the road, bleeding from his face.
The victim told the officer Hernandez was his friend and had been at his residence earlier in the day. Hernandez left with a woman, and the victim said he called Hernandez’s wife to tell her.
The victim said he received threatening text messages from Hernandez, and that he responded with his own threatening messages. The victim believed Hernandez would return to attack him, and grabbed a rifle for protection.
The victim told police he was sitting on his couch when he heard Hernandez arrive and that Hernandez kicked down the door. The victim fired his gun and missed. He said Hernandez charged at him and began hitting him in the face. The victim said Hernandez grabbed the gun and beat him with it.
Police later learned the victim had a broken bone in his cheek after he was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
A second officer located and stopped Hernandez. He complied with police commands and was taken into custody.
A duffle bag was found in Hernandez’s car with several containers of marijuana. A digital scale was also found in the bag.
Hernandez told police he did not want to speak to them. He was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and malicious injury to property, both misdemeanors.
A no-contact order was issued between Hernandez and the victim, and his bond was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in Bonneville District Court.