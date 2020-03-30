An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly broke into a woman's residence and choked her.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Randolph Two Bulls Jr., 29, punched through a window to enter the residence after the victim locked the door.
The victim told Idaho Falls Police Department officers Two Bulls was intoxicated and passed out on the porch, and that she locked the door because Two Bulls had been violent while intoxicated before.
Two Bulls reportedly cut his hand on the glass when breaking the window. The victim said that once he entered the residence he grabbed her around the neck and took her phone from her when she attempted to call 911.
The victim was able to retrieve her phone and call police.
Two Bulls told police the victim and another woman had attacked him unprovoked. He said he broke the window accidentally while leaning on it and denied choking the victim.
The victim had red marks on her neck when police interviewed her. The living room was covered in shattered glass, some pieces as much as 10 feet away from the window.
Two of the victim's children told police they witnessed Two Bulls choking the victim. One of the children, who was being held by the victim during the reported attack, had blood on her arm and clothing, apparently from Two Bulls' hand injury. Blood also was found in the victim's bedroom.
An ambulance was called to treat Two Bulls' hand injury. While being treated, Two Bulls reportedly told Emergency Medical Services he had coronavirus and began coughing and spitting. A spit hood was placed over his head, and he was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Two Bulls was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with interfering with a telecommunication line, punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $30,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 10 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.