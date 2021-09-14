An Idaho Falls man faces burglary and forgery charges after he reportedly took forged checks to multiple banks across eastern Idaho this spring.
According to court records, Derek Beck Jr., 30, was recorded by security cameras withdrawing thousands of dollars from Zions Bank locations in Rexburg, Rigby, Ammon and Idaho Falls.
Beck also reportedly attempted to cash a fifth check at Westmark Credit Union in Idaho Falls. The probable cause affidavit states employees at the credit union were suspicious of the check and declined the transaction after calling the original account owner. The employees told police Beck left the credit union "very hastily" when the check was declined.
The transactions were investigated by the Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Rexburg Police Department.
The four checks cashed at Zions Bank were drawing from an account that belonged to Merrill Woodworking and Design, a company based in Rigby that makes cabinets.
The check taken to Westmark Credit Union attempted to take money from Schofield Refinishing, a company in Idaho Falls.
During the investigation, officers pieced together a timeline of when and where Beck was on April 2, when he cashed the checks.
Beck attempted to cash the first check at Westmark Credit Union at 10:35 a.m. for $3,159.08.
At 11:15 a.m. Beck was at the Zions Bank in Rigby where he cashed a check for $2,890.61. At 11:44 a.m. he cashed a check in Rexburg for $2,990.61. At 12:29 p.m. Beck appeared in Ammon and cashed a check for $3,190.61. The final check was cashed in Idaho Falls at 12:52 p.m. for $3,390.61.
In total, Beck reportedly withdrew $12,262.44 from the account belonging to Merrill Woodworking and Design.
The checks were later discovered to be counterfeits. The affidavit states police concluded Beck had stolen checks from both companies and made fakes. The owner of Schofield Refinishing told police there was an outstanding check they had mailed that was never cashed. The person the check was written to said they never received it.
A Rexburg Police Department detective interviewed Beck on May 5. The probable cause affidavit states Beck confessed to cashing counterfeit checks at Zions Bank.
Two separate cases have been filed against Beck in Bonneville County. The first is for the check taken to Westmark Credit Union and charges Beck with forgery, punishable with up to 14 years in prison, and burglary, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. The second, for the Zions Bank fraud, charges Beck with forgery, burglary, and grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in Bonneville County Court.