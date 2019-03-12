An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after a 6-year-old boy told his school the man attacked his mother.
Jeramie Lee Walton, 39, was arraigned for domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury Monday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, staff at a local elementary school saw the victim had a black eye while dropping her son off. Staff asked the student, who said Walton had punched her that morning.
The school contacted Child Protective Services, who told them to contact local law enforcement. A Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy interviewed the victim. She was holding a zip-lock bag filled with ice to her eye during the interview, according to the affidavit. The officer observed bruising around the eye and took photos as evidence.
According to the victim, she was arguing with Walton about taking his uncle to work. She said Walton began pushing her and telling her to leave the camper where they lived.
The victim said she raised her arms to defend herself and unintentionally hit Walton in the lip. She said Walton responded by punching her in the eye. She said Walton blamed her for the incident, claiming she made him hit her and saying she should have let him sleep.
Both of the victim's children said in separate interviews they witnessed Walton punch the victim.
Walton told the deputy he had argued with the victim but denied hitting her. He said she was lying about what happened, and that she had tripped and hit her head on the door.
The deputy told Walton his explanation of events didn't make sense. Walton responded by saying he didn't care if it made sense, and told the deputy to arrest him.
Walton's bond was set at $10,000. Domestic battery is punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 22 in Bonneville County Courthouse.