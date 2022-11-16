Juan Lopez

An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he reportedly fled from a traffic stop, then crashed into another car.

An officer attempted to stop Juan Lopez, 36, near the intersection of North Fanning Ave. and 1st Street on Nov. 10 after his license plates came up as fake.


