An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he reportedly fled from a traffic stop, then crashed into another car.
An officer attempted to stop Juan Lopez, 36, near the intersection of North Fanning Ave. and 1st Street on Nov. 10 after his license plates came up as fake.
The probable cause affidavit states Lopez originally pulled over and rolled down his window. When the officer told him to turn his car off, however, he then drove away.
The chase led to 1st Street, where Lopez reportedly pulled out in front of three vehicles, nearly hitting them. The affidavit states he was driving at up to 70 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.
A second police car joined the pursuit. The officers found Lopez had crashed into a parked car on Tabor Ave. Lopez was no longer on scene.
Police searched the car and found a pistol. They learned the gun had been reported stolen in Pocatello after checking its serial number.
Officers found Lopez after seeing his legs under a car near the crash scene. A K-9 officer was called to assist and he was arrested. The affidavit states paramedics were called to the scene to treat an injury on his leg and that he was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Lopez was charged with grand theft of a firearm, punishable with up to 14 years in prison, and attempting to elude officers in a motor vehicle, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
Lopez's bond was set at $25,000 and he was ordered to report to pretrial services if released. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 23 in Bonneville County Court.
