An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday in response to a cybertip reporting he had uploaded images of child pornography.
Synchronoss Technologies, a subsidiary of Verizon Wireless, reported the videos were uploaded on Aug. 30 from a number and email address belonging to Curtis Lynn Dustin, 39.
A detective with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reviewed the videos. The content reportedly depicted children between the ages of 2 and 12 being raped by adults and forced to perform sex acts on adults, other children, or animals.
The task force obtained a warrant for Dustin’s arrest. He was stopped while driving and taken to the Bonneville County Courthouse, but refused to speak to police without a lawyer present.
While searching Dustin’s home, police found his phone and a hard drive that held more videos and photos of child pornography, depicting child sexual abuse similar to the videos from the cybertip.
The affidavit states police were still reviewing the hard drive to determine how much child porn Dustin possessed.
Dustin was charged with five counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $50,000 and he was ordered to report to pretrial supervision if released.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 1 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.