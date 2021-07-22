An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after a partial DNA match was confirmed in a rape investigation.
The victim called police in August after she said she woke up to find that Jose Luis Silvas Sr., 41, was raping her as she slept. The victim said she pushed Silvas off of her.
The victim contacted law enforcement and a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy transported her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. A nurse examined the victim and put together a rape kit.
Two Idaho Falls Police Department detectives interviewed Silvas in December. He told them he had never touched the victim.
A security system for the house reportedly showed that the home's front door was opened three times between 1:55 a.m. and 2:01 a.m. on the night the victim reported the incident. The back door was used between 1:10 a.m. and 1:51 a.m. Police were called to the residence around 4 a.m.
At 1:42 a.m. the victim sent a text message to Silvas' wife asking her to call, according to the probable cause affidavit.
DNA testing revealed that Silvas was a partial match for the DNA recovered as part of the rape kit, and that the source could be Silvas or another male relative. The victim told police there were no adult men related to Silvas staying at the residence
Silvas was charged with forcible penetration by use of a foreign object where the victim is unconscious, punishable with up to life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine, as well as restitution. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in Bonneville Count Court.