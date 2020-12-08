An Idaho Falls man was arrested after his DNA was found to match samples collected as part of a rape kit from an incident in April.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Clay Heline, 27, was driving the 14-year-old victim after her mother was hospitalized. Court records state Heline appeared to get his car stuck in snow.
The victim told her mother she fell asleep and that she woke up with her clothes removed.
The victim did not want to be forensically interviewed as part of the investigation, according to court records. She told her mother she had been raped, and her mother contacted law enforcement.
The victim's mother later told the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office detective investigating the case that the victim may be pregnant. A pregnancy test came back negative, but the family later learned the victim had contracted an unspecified sexually transmitted disease.
The detective contacted Heline in May. He denied that he intended to do anything wrong and claimed people had attempted to blackmail him over the case.
Heline initially agreed to meet the detective for an interview but did not appear for the scheduled meeting. He stopped responding to the detective's calls.
DNA tests from the rape kit indicated samples recovered were from a male individual.
The detective learned in August Heline was in jail after being arrested for a drug offense and obtained a court order for him to provide DNA.
Testing of Heline's DNA samples by the Idaho State Police Forensic Lab indicated a match to the samples in the rape kit.
Heline was charged with lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison. A no-contact order was issued between Heline and the victim. His bond was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in Bonneville District Court.