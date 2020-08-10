An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday night after he reportedly threatened a man with a gun at a bowling alley.
Peter Kerry England, 21, admitted to threatening the man with a gun, saying he believed the man was about to enter his car.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the incident was preceded by a fight between two groups in the bowling alley after a member of one group attempted to flirt with a woman who was dating a man in the other group.
The man who was threatened was not involved in the fight, according to the affidavit, and was an employee at the bowling alley. He told the officer he went outside after hearing the fight break out. He said he saw England hit one of the men in the fight with a black Mercedes, and ran over to stop him from running over the man.
According to the victim, England then rolled down his passenger side window and pointed a handgun at the victim’s face. He put his hands up and backed away.
Police arrived at the scene and broke up the fight between the customers. One of the men was detained after he ran from the officer. When asked about the gun, he said England was the only one who had drawn a weapon. The victim gave a description of England to police, and a witness said she had written down England’s license plate.
England was found by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Officer deputies in Ammon. He told police he thought the victim might be friends with the group of men he had been fighting, and that he drew the gun at him in defense. He denied pointing the gun at the victim.
England was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.