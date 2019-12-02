An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly fired a gun at North Contor Avenue.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted by a woman who believed her husband, Justin Olson, had just shot himself. She said Olson, 27, had been angry the past few days because they had split up.
The victim said Olson arrived at their residence in the evening and the two argued. She said Olson would not allow her to leave and held a knife to her throat. He then moved away from the door, giving the victim a chance to exit. She told deputies she heard the gunshot behind her as she left.
Olson was located unharmed. He said he fired the gun inside the residence after the argument. He admitted to having the knife but denied pulling it out during the argument. He said he put the knife in his pocket after the victim attempted to take it from the kitchen, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Olson was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $60,000. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.