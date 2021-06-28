An Idaho Falls man who reportedly fled from a police officer and crashed into a house where a family was sleeping has been arrested.
According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, no one in the house was injured, but the house was heavily damaged.
Jonathan Perez, 21, reportedly admitted he was driving when the car crashed.
The probable cause affidavit states an IFPD officer was performing a traffic stop involving another driver when Perez drove by them at high speeds. The release states the officer was exiting her patrol car when Perez approached and had to quickly close her car door to avoid being hit.
The officer left the traffic stop and pursued Perez. The affidavit states Perez was driving 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. The officer sped up to 70 mph in an effort to observe Perez’s license plate, but lost him when he turned onto Lincoln Drive.
Shortly after the officer lost track of Perez, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on the scene of a crash, finding the car had driven into a house. The deputy reported two men on foot fled when the deputy approached them. The police officer who had originally pursued the driver turned onto 1st Street and observed one of the men on foot wearing one shoe and bleeding from his nose.
The officer told the man, later identified as Perez, to get on the ground. She handcuffed him after other officers arrived as backup.
The red sedan driven by Perez had caused “massive” damage to the property, according to the affidavit. Two adults and one 17-month old toddler were asleep inside at the time. Though they were uninjured, the affidavit states “there is very little of the home or belongings that could be salvaged.”
The affidavit also states the adults saw three men flee the car after the crash. Two men, Perez and a passenger named Andres Montoya, were arrested.
Police contacted 1-800-BoardUp, a national organization that provides disaster relief, to perform short-term repairs to the home. The family told police they would stay with relatives.
Perez told police he had been drinking at a bar before the chase. He said that when he saw the police car he panicked and fled. Perez said he was driving at up to 80 mph. Montoya was arrested after police learned he had a warrant for his arrest in a Bingham County case.
Perez was charged with attempting to flee or elude police in a motor vehicle, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with two misdemeanors, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 7 in Bonneville District Court.