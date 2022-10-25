Dominic Perez

Perez

An Idaho Falls man is facing a felony charge after his friend returned home with a broken jaw. 

The victim's grandmother called police to report he had come home bleeding after having been to a bar with his friend, Dominic Perez. The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. 

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.