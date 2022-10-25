An Idaho Falls man is facing a felony charge after his friend returned home with a broken jaw.
The victim's grandmother called police to report he had come home bleeding after having been to a bar with his friend, Dominic Perez. The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
At the hospital, the victim showed police a text message from Perez, 24.
"Hey man the alcohol got the best of both of us tonight," Perez reportedly wrote in the text. "If you want the car back tomorrow I have no problem bringing it to you. I love you and I hate how evil alcohol, especially tequila can be. Please call me in the A.M."
The probable cause affidavit states the victim's jawbone was broken in two places and his cheekbone was also fractured. He had to undergo surgery and have screws and a plate to treat the injury.
The victim said he couldn't remember much from the fight because he was intoxicated. He said Perez had carried brass knuckles and that he brought them to the bar because he was worried other bar customers would want to fight.
Police questioned Perez the night of the incident, and he also said he could not remember what happened that night because he was intoxicated. He said he remembered "squabbling" and wrestling with the victim, but denied hitting him in the face.
The next day Perez first denied owning brass knuckles when questioned by police. When told that the victim had seen them, he reportedly admitted to owning a belt buckle that had removable brass knuckles.
Perez said he had left the knuckles in the car when he and the victim went into the bar.
Perez was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted. He was released from jail after posting a $7,500 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 9 in Bonneville County Court.
