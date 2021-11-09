An Idaho Falls man was arrested after two teenagers reported he beat them regularly.
The victim in the most recent attack was interviewed Saturday night at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She said Jerimiah Cottrell, 42, beat her and a teen boy after one of them forgot to flush a toilet.
The victim told Idaho Falls Police Department officers her friend's mother took them to the hospital after the friend reported the beatings.
The victim said that when Cottrell became angry about the toilet, he ran to her and she fell to the floor and curled into a ball as Cottrell hit her repeatedly until her face was bleeding. After the beating, she said she went to a sink to clean up the blood, but that Cottrell began using his belt to whip her, reportedly telling the victim "You need to stop pissing me off."
Ninety minutes after the incident, Cottrell reportedly took a dresser drawer and threw it at her, hitting her in the head. The victim left the residence, with Cottrell reportedly threatening to attack her again. It was then that she met with a friend, who called her mother.
The teen boy was also at the hospital, but said he was not attacked during the incident. He said he was surprised, telling police that when Cottrell beats one of the children, he often attacks the other child as well.
Both teens said they were afraid to be around Cottrell. They described similar incidents that happened about once a month.
Police observed several injuries on the victim, including swelling on her face and red marks and cuts on her arms and legs. She had a black eye, but said it was from a separate incident.
Cottrell was arrested. He first denied hitting the victim, then told police he had been stressed and that he beat the victim until she bled.
Cottrell was charged with felony injury to a child, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $60,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in Bonneville County Court.