An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly threatened to shoot and kill people at his residence.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Cody James Chambers, 27, was in the residence with four children after three adults left the residence. The affidavit states Chambers had threatened the adults, who lived at the residence with him. Idaho Falls Police Lt. Jessica Marley contacted Chambers over the phone and convinced him to surrender peacefully, according to the affidavit.
Chambers told police he was angry after another resident told a friend of his that he was a "woman beater." He said he told the resident, a woman, that if everyone thinks he is a woman beater, then "he might as well be one."
The other adults reportedly attempted to intervene. Chambers said one of them threatened to kill him if he put his hands on her. Chambers said he then got the gun, but denied pointing it anyone.
The woman Chambers originally confronted gave police a similar version of events. She said she did not see what happened when the second woman intervened. She said that Chambers went upstairs and returned with the gun and was "waving" it around. She said Chambers said "don't make me shoot you."
The second woman said Chambers had grabbed her by the neck when she attempted to intervene, and that she yelled at him, telling him to not touch her. She said Chambers never pointed the gun at her, but that she was afraid he would kill someone. She said Chambers told them that if they called police, there was going to be a "hostage situation."
Chambers was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $35,000, and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 2 in Bonneville District Court