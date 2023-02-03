An Idaho Falls man has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography after he reportedly shared videos through an app.
Kik, a Canadian messaging app, contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April to report the videos found in its app. The center passed that information on to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office in August after determining the user was likely in eastern Idaho.
A detective learned that both the app account and the email associated with it were connected to a relative of Teagan Dee Swanson, 24. Swanson was identified as the suspect in part due to a pattern between the usernames in the suspected accounts and his other social media accounts.
The detective obtained a search warrant for Swanson's home and executed it on Jan. 19.
Swanson admitted the suspect accounts were his, but that they had been banned months earlier. He admitted he used Kik to access child pornography, as well as to share it with a group through the app.
The videos shared, as well as those discovered on Swanson's other devices, depicted children between infancy and 13 years old being raped by adults.
Possession of sexually exploitative material depicting a child is punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
Swanson's bond was set at $75,000, and he was ordered to report to pretrial supervision if released.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 17 in Bonneville County Court.
