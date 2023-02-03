Teagan Dee Swanson

Swanson

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography after he reportedly shared videos through an app. 

Kik, a Canadian messaging app, contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April to report the videos found in its app. The center passed that information on to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office in August after determining the user was likely in eastern Idaho. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.