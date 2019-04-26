An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he drove 90 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of 1st Street and Ammon Road at about 4:34 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing a man later identified as Johnathan Grant Yearsley, 40, walking down the middle of the road. According to the probable cause affidavit, Yearsley was opening mailboxes and attempting to entering cars and houses. Yearsley’s mother and wife told deputies he had taken a mix of prescriptions and alcohol.
A witness told police Yearsley approached him while he was parked in his car with his kids. The witness said Yearsley told him to exit the car, and he refused, fearing Yearsley would steal the car with his children in the backseat.
Another witness said he saw Yearsley attempting to enter the witness’ mother’s house. Yearsley left when the witness confronted him.
While deputies were investigating, an Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed Yearsley driving a brown Chevrolet Blazer north on South Boulevard. Yearsley drove through a yard near the intersection to turn east on 17th Street into oncoming traffic.
He hit at least five objects during the chase. According to the probable cause affidavit, police were afraid he would hit several children on bicycles in the area.
Police deployed spike strips to stop him. Yearsley entered a field near the intersection of Castlerock Lane and Stonebrook Lane.
Yearsley had to be pulled out of the car by officers and refused to obey commands. The affidavit states he kicked an officer in the leg during the struggle. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in leg restraints.
Yearsley was charged with felony eluding a police officer, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor assault or battery upon certain personnel and failing to stop for an accident, both punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 8 in Bonneville County Courthouse.