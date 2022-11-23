Neighbors of an Idaho Falls man contacted police Friday, reporting they could hear a woman from a nearby apartment yelling, “It hurts” and “Help me.”
Idaho Falls Police officers spoke to the reported victim at the residence of Erik Enders, 44, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The responding officer wrote that the victim appeared to be afraid when she answered the door, speaking to police in a hushed tone and crying during the interview.
The victim said she did not want Enders to get in trouble and did not want to tell police what had happened. She told police she was afraid Enders would kick her out of the residence if she talked to them.
The officer observed multiple injuries on the victim, including a stream of dried blood going from her scalp to behind her ear and a gash on the back of her head.
The victim said the injuries happened when she tripped on a broom.
A dispatcher informed police there was a warrant for Enders’ arrest for failure to appear in an another case. The victim said Enders was in the garage.
Enders told police nothing had happened between him and the victim. The officers spoke to the 911 caller, who identified the victim as the woman she heard yelling for help. The witness said Enders and the victim had not lived in the apartment for long, but that she regularly heard them fighting.
Police arrested Enders on the warrant. He was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
Enders was released after posting a $25,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 2 in Bonneville County Court.
