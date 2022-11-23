Erik Enders

Enders

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

Neighbors of an Idaho Falls man contacted police Friday, reporting they could hear a woman from a nearby apartment yelling, “It hurts” and “Help me.”

Idaho Falls Police officers spoke to the reported victim at the residence of Erik Enders, 44, according to the probable cause affidavit.


