An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after he led police on a car chase into oncoming traffic.
The Idaho Falls Police Department was attempting to serve an arrest warrant to Trevor Hawkins, 30, on Tuesday when they saw a car belonging to him in the middle of the road. Hawkins, who was in the driver's seat, gave his name as Nick Vansickle.
The officer returned on Wednesday after confirming the driver had been Hawkins. When driving to his residence, the officers saw Hawkins driving the same car and running two stop signs.
The officer began to pursue Hawkins, but Hawkins reportedly accelerated and attempted to flee. During the chase, Hawkins reportedly attempted to make a turn from Broadway Street onto Saturn Avenue. He drove in front of oncoming traffic, crashing into a car traveling west on Broadway.
Despite the crash, Hawkins continued to attempt to flee from police, according to the probable cause affidavit. He was reportedly driving 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.
During the chase, as Hawkins was approaching Grandview Drive, he reportedly lost control of his car and crashed into a snowbank. The affidavit states he immediately exited the car and attempted to flee on foot, ignoring multiple commands to stop. After a foot chase he reportedly gave up his attempt to flee and surrendered to the officer.
Police had warrants to arrest Hawkins from two counties. He is wanted in Bonneville County for violating probation, in Bannock County for a felony. He was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with multiple misdemeanors, including resisting arrest, failing to stop after an accident, providing false information of one's identity to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in Bonneville County Court.