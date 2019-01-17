An Idaho Falls man was arrested Jan. 9 after police found a stash of more than a pound of marijuana in his room.
After police found the stash, Noe Beltran, 28, told an officer he had been selling the marijuana.
Police responded to Beltran's residence around 11:40 p.m. in response to a noise complaint. While speaking to another resident at the door, the officer stated he could smell marijuana and asked if he could search the house.
The man said he needed to let Beltran know first. The officer said it sounded like he was about to warn Beltran so Beltran could hide something. The man agreed police could search the building.
When searching Beltran's room, the officer saw drug paraphernalia and a jar of marijuana in plain sight. Beltran allowed police to search his backpack, where they found more jars, a scale and a baggie of marijuana. The drugs had a combined weight of 1.13 pounds.
Beltran told the officer the drugs were only his. No other drugs were found at the residence.
Beltran was charged with trafficking more than a pound of marijuana, punishable with a minimum of one year and up to 15 years in prison. He was released to pretrial services.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Bonneville County Courthouse.