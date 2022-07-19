An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday after he reportedly caused injuries to a woman’s foot and eye.
Details on what happened between the victim and Ramon Estes Magallon, 35, weren’t available after both of them refused to give Idaho Falls Police Department officers details on how the victim was injured.
Instead, the probable cause affidavit refers primarily to text messages the victim sent to a relative in which she said she needed to escape Magallon.
In those messages, the victim shared a video of her injuries and told the relative that she needed to escape from Magallon.
“(The victim)” said that she needed to leave after last night,” an officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit. “She said she sneezed and blood came out of her eye.”
The victim reportedly told the relative that Magallon attacked her after she made a comment about his behavior at a friend’s house. She said she bit his arm in self defense.
The relative invited the victim to stay with him, but the victim declined, saying Magallon knew where he lived and that she was afraid he would find him there. The victim later told the relative she could no longer leave because Magallon had woken up.
The relative called police to report Magallon and the messages. When an officer questioned the victim, she said she cut her foot on a lamp, but would not explain her injuries further. She admitted to sending the text messages to the relative, but denied that Magallon had hit her. She reportedly then said Magallon was holding the lamp when it cut her foot. The officer wrote that her statements included inconsistencies.
Magallon said the victim told him she cut her foot on the lamp. He then denied hitting her, without being asked by the officer. The officer reportedly observed a bite mark on his right arm.
Other officers on scene reportedly found a lamp and a sled which both had blood on them in a closet in Magallon’s residence. Blood was also found on the floor and in the entranceway.
Magallon was arrested and charged with felony battery inflicting a traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A no-contact order has been issued between Magallon and the victim, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 2 in Bonneville County Court.