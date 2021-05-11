An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly threatened someone with a knife.
The victims told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Alblan Adrian Barajas, 49, confronted them at a gas station. They said they had laughed at a noise their car made, and that Barajas approached them believing they were laughing at him.
The victims said Barajas had a knife and that he referred to himself as “Joker.” They said Barajas began waving the knife around, scratching one of the victims twice on the leg. The scratches were not deep enough to draw blood, according to the affidavit.
Barajas reportedly left after a clerk from the gas station came outside.
Police had stopped Barajas before questioning the victims. He said someone had confronted him after he attempted to use his knife to unlock his car, saying they believed he was breaking into the vehicle.
Barajas gave police permission to search his car. A knife was found that matched the description the victims would later give. The officers also found open alcoholic drinks. Barajas admitted he had been drinking.
Police requested copies of footage from the security cameras owned by the gas station. The workers said they would not be able to access it until the morning.
Barajas was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 21 in Bonneville District Court.