An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted that he choked and beat a woman.
The Idaho Falls Police Department responded after the victim reported Christopher Quintanilla, 33, attacked her after an argument.
The victim said the attack happened in front of a 2-year-old child. She said Quintanilla punched her, kicked her, pulled her hair and choked her by grabbing her around the neck. She said he told her he was going to kill her. She told police it was not the first time Quintanilla had attacked her and that she was afraid he would make good on her threat. She said she escaped by hitting Quintanilla in the head with a candlestick.
The responding officer wrote that he observed several injuries on the victim. She reportedly had multiple bruises around her eyes and on her cheeks, red marks around her neck and a shoe print on her shirt. The shoe print was later found to match shoes worn by Quintanilla.
Quintanilla admitted to choking and beating the victim when questioned by police but said the victim hit him with the candlestick first. The officer observed a cut on his head and scratch marks on his face.
Quintanilla was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 18 in Bonneville District Court.