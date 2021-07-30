An Idaho Falls man living in a group home was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly attacked an employee and threw knives at him.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Andrew Avila, 35, was not complying with other staff members when the victim attempted to intervene.
Avila reportedly became upset and hit the victim multiple times. The victim said he was able to protect himself from the blows with his arms.
Avila then reportedly went to the kitchen and grabbed two knives, holding one above his head as he moved back toward the victim.
The victim said he yelled for everyone else to get out of the home as he attempted to escape from Avilla. He reportedly threw both knives at the victim from six feet away. The victim said the handle of one of the knives hit him and did not cause any injury.
The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to the incident. The affidavit states Avila was taken into custody and did not resist arrest.
Another employee said Avila is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and that he has been arrested for violent outbursts in the past.
Avila was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in Bonneville County Court.