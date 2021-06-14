An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly messaged a teen girl multiple times in an attempt to solicit sex.
The probable cause affidavit states Shaun Lee Shaffer, 38, sent messages to the victim in March 2020 and July 2020. The girl was 16 years old at the time, according to the affidavit.
In the text messages, some of which were included in the affidavit, Shaffer explicitly says he wants to have sex with the victim.
The affidavit states Shaffer acknowledged the messages were inappropriate. The victim discussed the messages in a forensic interview performed at the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.
Shaffer reportedly did not respond to efforts by an Idaho Falls Police Department detective to contact him. The detective wrote in the affidavit that he went to Shaffer’s residence and heard someone inside, but that person did not answer the door.
Shaffer was charged with sexual battery by soliciting participation of a minor child, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 25 in Bonneville County Court.