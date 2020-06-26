An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened another man with a knife.
An Idaho Falls Police Department news release said Ulises Michael Rangel, 42, was arguing with the victim on South Utah Avenue when he drew a knife and threatened the victim, who had a beer bottle as a weapon. The release said Rangel charged at the victim, based on witness statements.
Rangel admitted to being in an argument with the victim but said nothing physical had happened between them.
Police arrived and stopped the two individuals, who attempted to flee. According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer drew his handgun and located one of the men, later identified as the victim, and told him to get on the ground. The officer then located Rangel and detained him after drawing his Taser. The Taser was not deployed.
Video taken by a bystander showed Rangel charged at the man with the knife, according to the news release.
Police found Rangel's jacket with two knives in the pockets, one of which matched the description given by the victim.
Rangel was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $40,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 1 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.