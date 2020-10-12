An Idaho Falls man was arrested early Friday morning after he reportedly choked a woman and threatened to kill her.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told police she had been on the phone with her mother when Cedur Ponzo, 25, put his hand around her neck. She told Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies he choked her for about six seconds before throwing her onto a bed.
The victim said she left the bedroom and entered an adjacent bathroom. Ponzo reportedly followed her and demanded her phone. She said he choked her again and tightened his grip when she didn’t respond.
Ponzo then reportedly pushed the victim into the bathtub, picked up a stick, then grabbed the victim by her hair and told her he was going to kill her. The victim told police he held the stick against her throat.
The victim said she believed Ponzo would act on his threat and began screaming for help. She said she was able to force her way past Ponzo. He reportedly shoved her into a dresser as she was fleeing.
Ponzo reportedly took the victim’s phone and threw it out the front door and onto the sidewalk, damaging it. He then left the residence.
Deputies reported seeing red marks and swelling on the victim’s neck, and swelling below her eye.
Two witnesses who were in the residence at the time of the incident said they both saw Ponzo with the stick. One witness said he saw Ponzo lunge at the victim and break her necklace. He said he entered the bathroom when the victim yelled for help and saw Ponzo standing over her with the stick. The second witness said she saw the victim fleeing and saw Ponzo yelling at her, stick in hand.
Ponzo returned to the residence and was arrested around 3 a.m. He said he and the victim argued, but denied there had been any violence.
Ponzo was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and his bond was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in Bonneville District Court.