An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly kicked an Idaho Falls Police Department officer responding to a report of domestic violence.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police received a 911 call from the victim’s neighbor at around 2:27 a.m. The victim reported Richard Alan Meginness, 30, had taken her phone when she tried to call the police herself.
The victim said Meginness approached her outside her apartment after she pulled into the parking lot. According to the affidavit, Meginness had been arrested a week prior due to an incident involving the victim and was not supposed to speak with her.
The victim told police Meginness began hitting her and broke her car’s rearview mirror. He reportedly broke the car windshield by punching it. She said he took her keys and threw them 40 feet away.
The victim escaped and ran to a neighbor to call the police. The officer found that Meginness had entered the victim’s apartment after the attack, kicking in the door. Several items in the residence had been destroyed or tipped over. Meginness was found asleep in the victim’s bed.
Meginness resisted when the officer arrested him. While being searched by police, he reportedly kicked the officer. The officer did not appear to be seriously injured.
Meginness was charged assault or battery on certain personnel and felony malicious injury to property, both punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including battery, unlawful entry, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line. His bond was set at $40,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.