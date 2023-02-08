An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly kidnapped a woman from her truck.
A probable cause affidavit filed in a case against Ken Curtis Kluksdal, 38, states Kluksdal attacked the victim and her boyfriend in the early hours of Jan. 6 after he saw them in a traffic stop.
Kluksdal, who had a prior relationship with the victim, reportedly used his truck to ram the back of the victim's vehicle. The victim said Kluksdal then exited his truck with a crowbar and began hitting her car.
A fight reportedly broke out between Kluksdal and the victim's boyfriend. The victim said at one point she had the crowbar and used it to break the windows on Kluksdal's truck.
The incident ended with Kluksdal grabbing the victim, forcing her into his truck, and driving off with her.
Idaho Falls Dispatch received two 911 calls from witnesses who saw the attack and saw Kluksdal leave with the victim. Sometime after, a third 911 caller reported Kluksdal had shown up at his residence with the victim.
Idaho Falls Police responded to the residence. The officers encountered a man, later identified as Kluksdal, who fled when he saw the officers. Police were not able to locate him.
The 911 caller told police Kluksdal had shown up at the residence dragging the victim inside by her hair. He then said the victim would be leaving with him. After dragging the victim indoors, Kluksdal reportedly walked outside, and the residents used the opportunity to shut and lock the doors, separating Kluksdal from the victim.
Emergency Medical Services were called to check the victim. She said Kluksdal hit her in the head multiple times until she saw only white. The affidavit states the victim also had her arms wrapped around her chest and appeared to be in pain. An officer wrote that a red bump was visible on her forehead.
The victim reportedly refused to let police photograph her injuries, saying she did not want Kluksdal to get into any more trouble.
Kluksdal was arrested early Wednesday morning after police responded to the victim's residence for another incident. He reportedly told police he remembered fighting with the victim's boyfriend, but did not remember anything else because he had been drinking.
Second-degree kidnapping is punishable with up to 25 years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery.
Bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between Kluksdal and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 22 in Bonneville County Court.
