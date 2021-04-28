An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly pointed a gun at two people he said were speeding while driving on South Ammon Road.
The victims told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies they were approaching the intersection with 65th South when they encountered two men standing in the road, one of whom was later identified as 71-year-old Kenneth Bruce Lancaster.
The victims said Lancaster pointed a gun at them while the other man recorded with his phone. They said the men appeared to have come from a nearby home.
Deputies found Lancaster at his home. He said the drivers had been traveling at unsafe speeds. Lancaster said that when the car came by his residence he "drew down on them," but denied pointing the gun at the driver.
Lancaster was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was released to pretrial supervision.
An initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 7 in Bonneville District Court.