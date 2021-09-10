Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
An Idaho Falls man is in jail after he reportedly kicked down a woman's door and pulled out a gun.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Nikolaus Garcia, 23, targeted the victim on June 23 after she said she "did not like him."
The victim said was at a bar when Garcia approached her and threatened to "cut her throat." A guard forced Garcia to leave the bar after he made the threat. Another witness later told police that Garcia told the victim he would show up at her house.
The victim said she returned to her apartment and heard the door being kicked in. When she went downstairs, Garcia was holding a handgun and saying he was going to kill her. The victim said she was also afraid Garcia would hurt her dogs.
According to the probable cause affidavit, another resident who knew Garcia and who lived at the apartment spoke to Garcia and convinced him to leave with them. The victim contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department after the two left.
A neighbor told police they heard two men arguing after hearing a door being broken. Officers took pictures of a broken door frame. Both the victim and a witness said they heard the men throwing puncheswhen they went outside to talk. The victim said she later heard through a mutual friend that her roommate was safe.
The victim moved out of the apartment and later told police she was leaving the state out of fear that Garcia would kill her for reporting him.
Garcia contacted police on July 1. He agreed to meet for an interview, but after repeated delays said he would not speak to police without first talking to a lawyer.
Garcia was arrested on July 16 for delivery of a controlled substance. Court records state he had a gun at a bar and was threatening staff members.
During an interview with an officer, Garcia said that whatever the victim claimed "never happened." He admitted they had argued at a bar, but denied threatening her. When the officer asked if he had been to the residence, Garcia said he did not kick in her door. He then denied having been there at all, but later admitted to going to the apartment.
Garcia was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison, and burglary, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He posted bond in his drug case, but was arrested again after the new charges were filed. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in Bonneville County Court.