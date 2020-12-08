An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he reportedly sent sexual videos of an underage girl to the girl's mother.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Elias Diego-Bradley, 19, was dating the 17-year-old victim at the time of the incident. The victim told Idaho Falls Police Department officers she had not given Diego-Bradley permission to share the sexual videos.
The mother had been upset with Diego-Bradley, telling police he had taken her daughter shoplifting and that her daughter would be with him for 16-20 hours at a time without answering calls.
In a letter explaining events surrounding the video, the mother said she sent a message to Diego Bradley asking him to leave her daughter alone after he had "barged into one of our neighbor's houses" looking for the victim.
Diego-Bradley did not respond. The mother sent him another message asking her daughter to call her, saying she had not seen her daughter in 16 hours.
Diego Bradley reportedly responded with an expletive-ridden message containing multiple sexist slurs. "You're the bad influence, not me," Diego Bradley reportedly wrote in one of the Facebook messages.
Two days later, the mother said she received a video of Diego-Bradley having sex with her daughter. A message sent after by Diego-Bradley stated, "We do what the (expletive) we want when we want you will never stop us."
The mother told the detective she wanted Diego-Bradley arrested for statutory rape. The detective told her the relationship was not illegal because the age difference between them was less than three years. The detective said it was illegal, however, for Diego-Bradley to record and share sexual videos of the victim online.
The victim told the detective she had been aware Diego-Bradley had recorded her but said he told her the video would remain private. She said he had been controlling in their relationship and would not let her shower or use the bathroom alone.
The victim said he had also asked her to send him sexual photographs of herself, claiming he would delete them later. She said he had been physically abusive in the relationship.
The detective sent a warrant to Facebook asking the company to preserve content from Diego-Bradley's Facebook page. Facebook records indicated he had searched for the victim's mother's name, but the messages were not present in the Facebook chat.
A message from the mother to Diego-Bradley said: "Too late I have proof." The detective wrote in his affidavit that Diego-Bradley may have been able to delete his messages after the mother responded and before Facebook could preserve the messages.
Diego-Bradley was charged with two counts of video voyeurism, punishable with up to five years in prison each. His bond was set at $100,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Diego-Bradley was on probation at the time of his arrest. He was sentenced to two years of probation in October 2019 for misdemeanor battery. The case had been reduced from felony domestic battery as part of a plea agreement. An arraignment for probation violation was filed in the case Monday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Bonneville District Court.