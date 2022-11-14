An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after an investigation by Idaho State Police uncovered multiple allegations of child sexual abuse.
According to court records Barry James Feckleton, 28, repeatedly touched underage girls after giving them a ride in his car. One of the girls reported that she saw Feckleton repeatedly grabbing other girls who were in the car with her.
The victim who reported Feckleton denied that he had ever touched her, but said he had sent nude photos of himself to her phone and that he had asked her to send him nude photos. She said he also told her to perform sex acts for him.
The sexual assaults reportedly happened in 2018. The victims said Feckleton would provide them with transportation when they wanted to sneak away from home.
Idaho State Police troopers interviewed two of the victims who were assaulted. One of them reportedly corroborated the reporting victim’s description, saying Feckleton had sexually assaulted her and that she saw him sexually assault others. A second girl denied that Feckleton sexually assaulted her.
A trooper attempted to interview Feckleton, who reportedly refused to speak to police without an attorney present.
Feckleton was charged with sexual battery by soliciting participation from a minor and child sexual battery not defined as lewd, both punishable with up to 25 years in prison. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for drugs found in his car, both punishable with up to seven years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Feckleton and the victims. He was released from jail after posting a $75,000 bond,
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 30 in Bonneville County Court.
