Barry Feckleton

Feckleton

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after an investigation by Idaho State Police uncovered multiple allegations of child sexual abuse.

According to court records Barry James Feckleton, 28, repeatedly touched underage girls after giving them a ride in his car. One of the girls reported that she saw Feckleton repeatedly grabbing other girls who were in the car with her.


