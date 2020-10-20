An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted two children multiple times.
Both victims said Kurtis Allen Lowrey, 40, would inappropriately touch and hug them. One of the victims, 12, said the abuse started two years prior. During a forensic interview at the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, the victim described three incidents in which Lowrey hugged her and touched her inappropriately. In one of these incidents, Lowrey reportedly tried to convince the victim to follow him to a secluded location, but she refused.
The older victim, 16, said she had been sexually assaulted multiple times, including at least three incidents in which Lowrey reportedly raped her. The victim said Lowrey had attempted to rape her during other incidents of sexual abuse. She said the most recent incident happened when she was in middle school.
The younger victim told the forensic interviewer she was twice sexually assaulted by Lowrey on Aug. 10. Another child told the forensic interviewer that they were in the room when one of these sexual assaults occurred and could hear what Lowrey was doing.
That same day, an adult learned of the alleged sexual assault and asked the younger victim what Lowrey had done. After speaking to the victims, the adult confronted Lowrey, whom she said "somewhat denied" the allegations. Lowrey was forbidden from having contact with the children and left the residence.
The Idaho Falls Police Department began investigating the incident the next day. Officers attempted to reach Lowrey multiple times without success. Court records indicate he may have been in California, with family.
Lowrey was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child, punishable with up to 25 years in prison each, and two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to a life sentence.
Lowrey was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in Bonneville District Court.