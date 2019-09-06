An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly choked a woman.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, Elias Daymon Diego-Bradley, 18, beat the victim and attempted to pull her into the bathroom so witnesses outside wouldn't see what was happening.
Two witnesses said they saw Diego-Bradley attacking the victim and intervened, allowing her to leave the residence located near Melaleuca Field.
The report states Diego-Bradley was arguing with the victim and told her to leave, throwing her belongings out the door. When the victim agreed to leave, however, he reportedly threw her belongings back inside and told the victim they needed to "talk this out."
The victim said Diego-Bradley put his hand around her throat. One of the witnesses also said they saw Diego-Bradley holding the victim by her neck. The responding officer said he did not observe marks on her neck.
A representative of the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center arrived and arranged for the victim to find somewhere else to stay. Police knocked on Diego-Bradley's door, but received no answer.
Three hours after the incident, police were called to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The staff reported the victim had gone there for treatment and that Diego-Bradley was in the waiting room.
A warrant had been issued for Diego-Bradley's arrest in a separate case. Officers arrived and arrested him. He admitted to shoving the victim, but denied grabbing her around her neck. He then said that if he had grabbed her neck, it was an accident.
Diego-Bradley was charged with domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in Bonneville County Courthouse.