An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday evening after multiple witnesses saw him chase a woman and attack her.
According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses told police Justin Lane Davis, 33, chasing down the victim, grabbing her and throwing her to the ground. The witnesses said Davis hit the victim until another man intervened.
The victim had marks on her arms and around her neck, and was bleeding from her nose. She initially told police her injuries were caused by a fall down the stairs. When the officer confronted her with witness statements, she said Davis was angry because of a phone call she made. According to the affidavit, she said Davis had thrown her against the floor, put his knee on her chest and grabbed her by the neck.
The victim said she was able to break free and ran outside. When Davis caught up to her and got on top of her again, another man intervened.
Two of the witnesses who were driving by during the incident corroborated the victim's story. They said they saw Davis holding the victim in a headlock and hitting her until the man intervened. The two witnesses called 911 to report the attack.
When asked about the incident, Davis said he did not know what the officer was talking about, even when told what the witnesses had said. Police observed dirt and grass on his clothing when he was arrested.
Davis was charged with domestic battery with traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $1,500 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 21 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.