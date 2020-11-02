An Idaho Falls man is in jail after he reportedly punched a woman in the face multiple times Saturday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jose Luis Escobar, 51, became violent after the 21-year-old victim was upset someone had eaten her food from a restaurant.
A friend of the victim witnessed the incident, telling police she saw Escobar holding the victim down and heard him threaten to kill the victim.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers were called around 8:50 p.m. They arrived at Escobar’s residence and were interviewing him and his wife when another man, the victim’s boyfriend, arrived and told police they should arrest Escobar.
The boyfriend told police he saw the victim after the incident and that she had been bleeding from her face. He said the friend who intervened removed the victim from Escobar’s residence.
The friend arrived on scene but said the victim was reluctant to talk to police.
An officer observed multiple injuries on the victim, including bleeding from her mouth and lips, swelling and redness on her left cheek, swelling around her nose, and blood on her clothes. The affidavit states she was holding her jaw in pain while interviewed by police. One of her lower teeth was loose.
The victim originally told police she was beaten after trick-or-treating with her children. She said she was afraid to speak to police because she thought Escobar could face deportation if he was arrested. She said Escobar was intoxicated and that he had behaved violently when drunk in the past.
The victim said Escobar tripped her after she complained about the missing food. He reportedly then began punching her in the face while she was on the ground. She said she hit and kicked Escobar to make him stop, and that he had his other hand around her throat.
The victim’s friend entered the residence after seeing the altercation from outside and separated them.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services team assessed the victim’s injuries and took her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The friend of the victim said she saw Escobar holding the victim down. She said she saw him hit the victim, choke her, and heard him saying, “I’m going to (expletive) kill you.”
The friend said she told Escobar to stop, then removed the victim and her children from the residence.
Escobar told police the victim started the altercation by shoving him. He claimed the victim then attacked him and that he was restraining her to protect himself.
When Escobar mentioned the victim’s friend had entered in the middle of the altercation, his wife immediately demanded the friend be arrested for trespassing on their property. Escobar also said the victim’s boyfriend had made a gesture across his neck, which Escobar took as a death threat.
Escobar denied punching the victim. However, an officer observed blood on his knuckles. Escobar claimed he bit his knuckles, but the officer did not see bite marks on his hand.
The officer also observed scratches and other marks on Escobar, consistent with the victim’s explanation that she hit Escobar to make him stop.
Escobar was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $20,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in Bonneville District Court.