An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after a woman told police he choked her during an argument.
William Fowler, 22, reportedly pulled the woman downstairs, pulled her hair and put his hand around her throat.
The victim said she struggled to breathe and nearly passed out. She said Fowler threw her onto a bed.
The two had been arguing over whether the victim could leave to visit her parents. After the incident, the victim went to her parents' house and called police.
"(The victim) told me this is not the first time something like this has happened," the officer wrote in his report. "She said William chokes her almost every day."
The officer observed red marks on the victim's neck. She also showed him a scar and said Fowler had cut her with a knife during a previous incident.
Fowler told police there was an argument, but said he had not touched the victim. He told the officer she would not have any marks or injuries.
Fowler was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, punishable with up to a year in jail.
A no-contact order was issued between Fowler and the victim. His bond was set at $30,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bonneville County Courthouse.