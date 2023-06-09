Idaho Falls Police arrested a man Wednesday after his neighbor said he drove his car through his fence, into his car and through the garage door.
A probable cause affidavit states the victim had called 911 four times in 24 hours to report various incidents involving Adam Lee Shannon Flanigan, 37.
The victim alleged Flanigan had previously vandalized his home, yelled at him and another resident and thrown rocks and bricks at them. He said he had stayed home out of fear of what Flanigan may do if he left.
Police spoke to Flanigan, who claimed the victims had been harassing him by trying to communicate with him "telepathically."
Flanigan claimed the victims used telepathy to tell him to throw rocks and bricks at them, and that the male victim had told him telepathically he wanted Flanigan to enact "punishment for his sins."
Flanigan reportedly admitted to driving through the victim's property, again claiming the victim told him to. He said he did not intend to crash into the victim's car, claiming his own car had bad brakes, and that he crashed after going through the fence.
The damage from the crash was estimated to cost around $6,500.
Flanigan was charged with felony malicious injury to property, punishable with between one and five years in prison. His bond was set at $5,000 and he was ordered to report to pretrial supervision upon release. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A motion has been filed for Flanigan to undergo a psychological evaluation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 21 in Bonneville County Court.
