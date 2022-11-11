James Sinclair

Sinclair

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man who was under investigation for drug sales in Idaho Falls was charged with felony eluding. 

According to a probable cause affidavit James Sinclair, 38, fled when Idaho Falls Police attempted to stop him on Aug. 2. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.