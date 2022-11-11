An Idaho Falls man who was under investigation for drug sales in Idaho Falls was charged with felony eluding.
According to a probable cause affidavit James Sinclair, 38, fled when Idaho Falls Police attempted to stop him on Aug. 2.
An Idaho Falls man who was under investigation for drug sales in Idaho Falls was charged with felony eluding.
According to a probable cause affidavit James Sinclair, 38, fled when Idaho Falls Police attempted to stop him on Aug. 2.
The affidavit states Sinclair was being followed by undercover officers who had a warrant to search his motel room as part of a drug-related investigation. A parole officer also had reported Sinclair for not following the terms of his parole.
Sinclair was on South Holmes Avenue when police attempted a traffic stop. The affidavit states he drove over the speed limit when traffic was busy.
When Sinclair passed 7th Street, he reportedly went straight through a turning lane into oncoming traffic. The officer observed Sinclair nearly crash into a car near the intersection with 10th street, narrowly avoiding it and almost hitting another car in the adjacent lane.
"Sinclair's driving was so dangerous and reckless that I did not believe it was safe to continue the pursuit and I terminated the pursuit," the officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Shortly after the officer stopped the pursuit, police located two associates of Sinclair who were seen in the car with him during the chase. Both were on foot, one on 16th Street and another in an alleyway.
Police found Sinclair's car abandoned in a parking lot on 17th Street with the driver's side door still open. Police found drug paraphernalia in the car. There were also two pills that appeared to be oxycodone, but that the officers believe were actually fentanyl in disguise.
Security footage from the motel where Sinclair was staying showed him before the chase with the two people who were arrested. He is seen holding the keys to the car that police found. The affidavit states the keys were found in the car and had a pink lanyard that shows they were the same keys as in the video.
Sinclair was later located and charged in September with multiple drug felonies, including trafficking in methamphetamine. He was arraigned Thursday for attempting to elude police in a motor vehicle, punishable with up to five years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 23 in Bonneville County Court.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.