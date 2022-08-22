An Idaho Falls man was charged with attempted strangulation and misdemeanor sexual battery after he reportedly admitted to the crimes.
A probable cause affidavit states the Idaho Falls Police Department spoke to the victim, who said Jacob Nunez, 18, attacked her Friday while they were talking.
The victim said Nunez grabbed her by her arm, forced her onto the bed and began choking her for between 10 and 20 seconds. She said she tried to fight him off, but was only able to briefly loosen his grip.
While choking the victim, Nunez reportedly began touching the victim inappropriately. She said he then suddenly stopped and let go, and she was able to leave the residence.
The victim showed police text messages in which Nunez admitted to choking her. The officer also reportedly observed a mark on the victim's neck that appeared to have been left by a finger.
Police went to Nunez's residence and arrested him. The officer wrote that Nunez said, "I know you guys probably think I am a really bad person right now. This is not something that should have happened."
When an officer asked Nunez if he knew why he was being arrested, he reportedly mentioned a separate incident that occurred when he was 17 years old.
Nunez told police he had sex with someone, "who he thought was OK with it and it turns out she was not and that her story was very different from his."
While speaking to police, the victim said she had heard of other incidents in which Nunez had committed sexual assault, including one incident of rape. She said the girl in that case had not wanted to report it to police.
Nunez then reportedly admitted to choking the victim, saying she was "bugging him" while he was trying to sleep. He also admitted to touching the victim, but said it was "not in that way."
Attempted strangulation is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Misdemeanor sexual battery is punishable with up to a year in jail.
A no-contact order was issued between Nunez and the victim, and his bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 2 in Bonneville County Court.