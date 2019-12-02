An Idaho Falls man has been arrested for committing an armed robbery Monday at the Baskin-Robbins ice cream parlor on 17th Street.
Stephen Sheridan, 29, was arrested shortly after the robbery.
Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a call reporting the robbery at 12:26 p.m. The caller reported that a man had come in wearing a mask, displaying a firearm in his jeans and demanding cash. The man made off with a sum that was “minimal,” according to a news release.
A few minutes after the robbery, police spotted a man matching the suspect’s description near McKenzie Avenue and Ricks Street. Police found footprints leading away from the parlor and a gun that had been disposed of in a bush along the way.
Sheridan was in possession of the stolen cash and confessed to the crime, according to the release. In addition to armed robbery, he has been charged with a deadly weapon enhancement.