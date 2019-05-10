An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after he admitted to attacking five people with a rod.
Christopher Sandvig, 19, was staying in an apartment on the 1600 block of East 16th Street. The Idaho Falls Police Department received a report he was beating others at the apartment complex with a stick.
When officers arrived, they found five people leaving the complex with injuries. Police entered the apartment complex and found Sandvig in a bedroom. He was taken into custody.
Paramedics treated Sandvig and told the officers the victims had left for the hospital. Sandvig said he didn't remember what happened, but realized what he had done and was sorry. He said he had used a closet rod to attack the victims.
Sandvig was charged with five counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, each punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $1,500, and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 22 in Bonneville County Courthouse.