An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly strangled and beat a woman until her arm broke.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim called 911 just before 7 p.m. to report the attack. When an Idaho Falls Police Department officer arrived, he was greeted by Nicholas Latislaw, 45.
Latislaw told police the victim had woken him up, and they had argued. He claimed she had hit him in the back of the head with a bottle. The officer checked the back of Latislaw's head but did not find evidence he was hit.
An ambulance arrived to examine the victim. She said Latislaw had pushed her to the ground, got on top of her and began choking her. The officer observed red marks on the victim's neck, who reported she was still in pain from the attack. The victim said she scratched Latislaw in the mouth.
The victim also had red marks on her arm. She was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment where a doctor confirmed the bone was broken.
The victim also said Latislaw twice threatened to kill her. A neighbor corroborated her story, saying he could hear Latislaw threatening her from his house.
Latislaw denied choking the victim. He became angry when the officer placed him in handcuffs, yelling at the neighbor who had spoken to police.
The police report states Latislaw turned toward an officer, making the arresting officer concerned he was about to either spit at or headbutt the officer. Police tackled him to the ground and placed him in a patrol car.
Latislaw was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bail was set at $75,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 in Bonneville County Courthouse.