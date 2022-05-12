An Idaho Falls man has been charged for possession of child pornography after Discord reported he had shared child pornography with their services.
Jacob Clinger, 26, is facing four charges of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material.
Court records state Discord reported Clinger on Dec. 10 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He had reportedly uploaded three files of child pornography. The files were videos showing the rape and/or sexual abuse of three children between the ages of 1 and 3.
According to its website, Discord is a “voice, video and text communication service used by over a hundred million people to hang out and talk with their friends and communities.”
Investigators with the Idaho Crimes Against Children Task Force learned the IP address of the computer that uploaded belonged to family members of Clinger. Police used search warrants to obtain online conversations of Clinger’s, including one where he discussed sharing child pornography with another person.
When questioned by police, Clinger admitted to viewing videos of infants being sexually abused. Court records state hundreds of images of child porn were found on Clinger’s phone, as well as a fourth video depicting the sexual abuse of a 5-month-old.
Each charge of possession of sexually exploitative material is punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 25 in Bonneville County Court.