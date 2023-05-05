Dallas Ziebarth

Ziebarth

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A tip from Microsoft led to the arrest of an Idaho Falls man who had hundreds of images of child pornography. 

The Idaho Falls Police Department began investigating Dallas Ziebarth, 56, in April. He reportedly admitted to downloading child pornography for years when arrested by police.


