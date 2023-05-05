A tip from Microsoft led to the arrest of an Idaho Falls man who had hundreds of images of child pornography.
The Idaho Falls Police Department began investigating Dallas Ziebarth, 56, in April. He reportedly admitted to downloading child pornography for years when arrested by police.
Microsoft contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an organization that tracks child pornography in the United States, to report a user had uploaded child porn through Bingimage, a program used to search for images online.
All the uploaded images came from an IP address belonging to Ziebarth. The probable cause affidavit states Ziebarth uploaded images to Bingsearch as recently as Wednesday.
Police obtained a search warrant for Ziebarth's home and vehicles. The warrants were served Thursday by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which found child pornography on a computer in Ziebarth's home office, according to the affidavit.
Several images were found in the Recycle Bin program, and the affidavit states police found evidence other pictures had been deleted.
The child porn described in the affidavit includes images of children between 5 and 8 years old being raped and sexually abused by adults.
Ziebarth was charged with 10 counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material by any means, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $150,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 16 in Bonneville County Court.
